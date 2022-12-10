Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrates 150th anniversary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber celebrated its 150th anniversary Friday afternoon.

The Chamber commemorated the milestone with a banquet featuring free food, drinks, and cake and dessert.

The Chamber employs 8 full-time members, who work behind the scenes to help local businesses grow and prosper.

”Our priority is making sure that we continue to grow this community, grow this economy, and, of course, grow our membership, which today stands at about 1,400 members,” said Chris Mcgowan, President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. “We’re very proud. We’re thrilled to have each and every one of those members. We look to grow our membership base and to continue to serve as the primary advocate for our business community in the Siouxland tri-state region.”

The Chamber has been involved in a number of projects across Sioux City over the years, including renovations to the Grandview Park Bandshell and Rose Garden, Latham Park, Tyson Events Center, Historic 4th Street and the Spirit of Siouxland Statue.

McGowan says that strong community support has been key to the Chamber’s productivity.

”No chamber organization survives for a century and a half without strong support from the community, and today is our opportunity to celebrate 150 years, and to say thank you to the community and the members that have supported us, who have supported us for so many years,” said McGowan.

The chamber also relies on support from volunteers-- from the board of directors and chamber ambassadors-- to accomplish its goals.

The Chamber hopes with its “get-things-done” attitude, it will be able to see continued success for the next 150 years.

