Siouxland snowfall amounts from Thursday’s storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The system that moved through on Thursday with a combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow ended up producing a lot of snow for some in northern Siouxland.

While we only saw 1.8″ at the Sioux Gateway Airport, that puts our season total at 4.7″ which is already more than the 4.4″ we totaled all of last snow season (which holds the record for the lowest snow total in Sioux City).

Here are the snow totals from this past storm:

Ruthven – 12.0

Milford – 9.3

Emmetsburg – 8.5

Harrisburg – 8.5

Estherville – 8.0

Graettinger – 8.0

Hartley – 8.0

Alvord – 8.0

Wahpeton – 8.0

Spirit Lake – 7.5

Royal, IA – 7.5

Sibley – 7.0

Spencer – 7.0

Doon – 7.0

Gruver – 7.0

4SW St. Helena – 6.5

Hull – 6.0

Larchwood – 6.0

3WSW Okoboji – 6.0

Lester – 6.0

Wynot – 6.0

Ocheyedan – 5.8

Granville – 5.5

Vermillion – 5.5

Sheldon – 5.0

Remsen – 4.4

Bloomfield – 4.1

Le Mars – 4.0

Sioux Center – 4.0

Paullina – 4.0

Rock Rapids – 3.7

Rolfe – 3.3

Storm Lake – 3.2

Yankton – 3.0

Cherokee – 3.0

Hartington – 2.5

7S Verdel – 2.5

Rockwell City – 2.0

Neligh – 2.0

Royal, NE – 2.0

Sioux Gateway Airport – 1.8

Pierce – 1.8

Sac City – 1.0

Ida Grove – 1.0

Dakota Dunes - .8

3N Hornick - .7

Elgin - .5

Oakdale - .5

Bancroft - .5

West Point - .2

