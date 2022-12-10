SportsFource Extra Week Two Friday frenzy

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snow caused some things to change around for Siouxland high school basketball madness, but that did not slow us down as KTIV was all around Siouxland getting rivalries and great matchups alike.

Final scores:

Girls basketball scores:

Pierce 43 Boone Central 31 F

Viborg-Hurley 60 Freeman 44 F

Niobrara-Verdigre 45 Summerland 31 F

Denison-Schleswig 30 Harlan 53 F

Clarkson-Leigh 53 Bancroft-Rosalie 29 F

Norfolk Catholic 62 Bishop Neumann 51 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 59 Tri-County NE 28 F

Emmetsburg 54 SE Valley 34 F

Wynot 50 Osmond-Randolph 22 F

Newell-Fonda 92 East Sac County 21 F

Plainview 45 Elgin/Pope John 40 F

So. Cent. Calhoun 73 GTRA 28 F

Howells-Dodge 65 Humphrey/LHF 55 F

Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32 F

West Lyon 57 MOC-FV 39 F

Hartington CC 58 O’Neill 39 F

Pender 50 Oakland-Craig 43 F

Kingsley-Pierson 47 Ridge View 41 F

MVAOCOU 64 River Valley 45 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 31 S.C. North 26 F

Sioux Center 69 Sheldon 37 F

Okoboji 54 Sibley-Ocheyedan 74 F

Wahoo 49 Wayne 35 F

Westwood 69 Woodbury Central 25 F

Battle Creek 59 Wakefield 57 F

Boys basketball scores:

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 59 Tri-County NE 28 F

Wakefield 52 Battle Creek 45 F

Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51 F

Treynor 61 Logan-Magnolia 18 F

River Valley 53 MVAOCOU 47 F

Hartington CC 81 O’Neill 52 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 56 S.C. North 25 F

S.C. East 78 S.C. West 48 F

Sheldon 44 Sioux Center 77 F

Manson-NW Web. 40 Sioux Central 59 F

Wisner-Pilger 73 Tekamah-Herman 44 F

Wahoo 66 Wayne 37 F

Bishop Heelan 66 Western Christian 62 F

Westwood 74 Woodbury Central 42 F

Dakota Valley 67 Tea Area 43 F

South Sioux City 62 Vermillion 50 F

