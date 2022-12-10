Volunteers donate more than 114,000 pounds of produce to food pantries

By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMES (KTIV) -The demand on Iowa food pantries has not diminished. Many are setting record highs for clients needing food assistance. Volunteers with the Master Gardners Program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach responded to this need by donating more than 114,000 pounds of produce to area food pantries.

“The garden volunteers worked hard this year to meet the significant need at pantries. It is a difficult time in Iowa to be nutrition insecure with the increased cost of food and the ending of additional SNAP benefits provided during the pandemic. Offering fresh produce to food pantry clients frees up SNAP dollars to use on other foods,” stated Katie Sorrell, extension education specialist and project manager for Growing Together, an Iowa Mini-Grant project.

The Growing Together project consisted of 33 Iowa counties, more than 3,000 volunteers, 321 of which were Master Gardener volunteers, 1,920 youth volunteers, and 764 community members. The volunteers were able to grow 114,793 pounds of fresh produce that were donated to 115 food pantries and distribution sites. The produce helped nearly 67,000 food insecure Iowans.

Iowa Mini-Grant projects are supported by the USDA SNAP-Ed funds. This year those funds were enhanced with additional funds from Amerigroup. An additional $81,000 in funds were also made available from the Growing Together Iowa projects from community donations.

