Wet-Nose Rescue Shelter finally opens up after years of preparation

Le Mars, IA (KTIV) -Plymouth County residents have worked to gather to create the first animal shelter in the county Wet Nose Rescue.

”Plymouth County needs this, and since we’ve opened the shelter it’s true. People are calling, people are coming in, we’ve had a couple of adoptions already,” said Angel Anderon, the shelter president.

Anderson knew that executing the vision for Wet-Nose Rescue was a tall task and she was adamant that it wasn’t only Plymouth County that needed this, but the animals too.

Being able to create a space for animals to get the care and love they deserve, with the possibility of finding a new family was another driving factor in the creation of the Wet-Nose Rescue Shelter.

“It was a wonderful feeling to have a shelter after so long, all of us joining together and stocking it, and setting it up and figuring out where we want things, and helping with all of the activities, and all of us being huge animal lovers. Everybody that comes in here just has a gigantic heart,” said Anderson

As of right now there is no set schedule for the Wet-Nose Rescue shelter, to stay updated you can find a link to their Facebook page here.

The shelter also has a gift shop inside where all the money goes to donations to keep Wet Nose Rescue running.

The shop also has a cool piece of Plymouth County history inside of it.

That comes in way of A large display case full significant gift shop pieces in the center of the room. The display case came straight out the old Plymouth County Museum.

In fact, the display case was about to be thrown away, but it was saved and re purposed by Wet Nose Rescue.

”From the old museum one of the things we got was a display case, and old display case that held artifacts, so that’s pretty neat to have that in here,” said Anderson.

Preserving some history of Plymouth County, while creating a new non-profit is something that Anderson and the rest of the founders of Wet Nose Rescue are proud of.

