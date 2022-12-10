The Yankton Fire Department responds to a motor home fire

Yankton, S.D. -Yankton Firefighters were called and responded to a motor home fire Friday afternoon on the Nebraska side of the border, according to a YFD Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2006 motor home on fire and the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause is believed, per witness accounts, to be a diesel circulation pump that malfunctioned, according to the Facebook post.

The Crofton Fire Department also responded to the fire.

