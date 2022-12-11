Dense fog advisory in effect in eastern Siouxland & winter weather on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A dense fog advisory is currently in place in many of our Eastern Siouxland counties. With this, visibility could be reduced to just a quarter mile. Take precautions and drive slowly.

An intense system is set to make its way into Siouxland starting Monday. Throughout the week we will see freezing drizzle, rain, and snow showers.

Monday will kick off with patchy fog and freezing drizzle early in the morning, which will shift to light rain showers as temperatures pick up in the day. Highs can be expected to sit in the lower 40s. A Winter Storm Watch will take effect late Monday night and last until Tuesday evening.

As we head into the overnight hours Monday, winds will begin to pick up. Rain showers will continue overnight. Lows will sit in the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a rainy and windy day. Winds will blow out of the southeast from 20-25 mph, wind gusts could be up to 45 mph.

When temperatures begin to fall Tuesday night, rain will turn into a mix of freezing rain and snow. Lows will drop into the mid 20s with winds staying fairly strong blowing 15-20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday we can expect snow showers and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Light snow showers will continue into the night on Wednesday.

How many more busy days of winter weather can we expect? I’ll have all the details and your extended forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

