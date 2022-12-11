Dordt women remain undefeated, Defender men cruise to add another win over Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt women’s basketball team has been on a magical run to kick off the college basketball season, and they would keep that momentum going picking up a win over 11th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Defender women remain undefeated at 12-0, while the Dordt men are off to a strong start as well at 11-2.

Final Scores:

Women’s Basketball:

Dordt 75 Dakota Wesleyan 65 F

Morningside 66 Northwestern 64 F

Briar Cliff 91 Midland 59 F

Minnesota State 98 Wayne State 59 F

Luther 76 Buena Vista 72 F

Men’s Basketball:

Dordt 77 Dakota Wesleyan 74 F

Northwestern 86 Morningside 79 F

Briar Cliff 75 Midland 70 F

Minnesota State 96 Wayne State 89 F

Buena Vista 64 Luther 52

UCI 83 South Dakota 71 F

Purdue 65 Nebraska 62 F/OT

