Dordt women remain undefeated, Defender men cruise to add another win over Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt women’s basketball team has been on a magical run to kick off the college basketball season, and they would keep that momentum going picking up a win over 11th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Defender women remain undefeated at 12-0, while the Dordt men are off to a strong start as well at 11-2.
Final Scores:
Women’s Basketball:
Dordt 75 Dakota Wesleyan 65 F
Morningside 66 Northwestern 64 F
Briar Cliff 91 Midland 59 F
Minnesota State 98 Wayne State 59 F
Luther 76 Buena Vista 72 F
Men’s Basketball:
Dordt 77 Dakota Wesleyan 74 F
Northwestern 86 Morningside 79 F
Briar Cliff 75 Midland 70 F
Minnesota State 96 Wayne State 89 F
Buena Vista 64 Luther 52
UCI 83 South Dakota 71 F
Purdue 65 Nebraska 62 F/OT
