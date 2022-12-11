Former NE Senator Patrick Engel dies

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Former Nebraska Senator L. Patrick Engel died, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, as reported by his family. He was married to Donna Dee Engel for 68 years. She died one year prior to Senator Engel. Senator’s funeral service and burial will be held, Monday, December 12. The funeral will be held at Michael’s Catholic Church followed by a burial with military honors will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in South Sioux City.

Senator Engel was born and raised in South Sioux City, Nebraska. He attended and graduated from Nebraska - Lincoln, while in the Nebraska National Guard. He served in the United States Air Force as an intelligence officer after graduating. After his military career, Senator Engel served from 1993-2009 in the Nebraska Legislature.

Memorials can be directed to St. Michael’s Catholic Church School scholarship fund in Pat’s name, Trinity Heights Queen of Peace Shrine, or donor’s choice.

