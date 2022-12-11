Great Americans to be showcased at Lewis and Clark Elementary Schools in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Lewis and Clark Elementary School in South Sioux City will be hosting some Great Americans on Wednesday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The fifth graders will be presenting the Great Americans Wax Museum. They will be dressed as Great Americans and acting out some of their significant moments in history.

“Some of the students are American born, and some are not, and to see the excitement as they learn new things about these Great Americans has been my favorite part of this. Seeing students light up as they make history come alive, they have been working so hard for the past month and a half. This project has become a tradition, and they look forward to it every year. Now it’s their turn,” shared Nicholas Kleve, one of the fifth-grade teachers working with the students on the project.

The project was designed to help the fifth-grade students develop their research, writing, and public speaking skills in their social studies learning about our country’s history.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.