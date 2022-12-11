Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit Keynote Speaker Geoff Cooper

Ethanol Based Fuel
Ethanol Based Fuel(Jessica Raney)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 10, 2022
JOHNSTON, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa Renewable Fuel Summit, to be held at the Community Choice Convention Center on February 7, 2023, will have the President and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association Geoff Cooper as the keynote speaker.

“America’s ethanol producers have a powerful story to tell us. Whether you’re concerned about jobs and market opportunities in rural communities, clean and sustainable fuel choices in urban cities, or low carbon initiatives, ethanol is an excellent fuel choice to address those concerns and more. We in the industry need to be bold in sharing the story,” said Cooper.

The Renewable Fuels Association, the RFA, represents American ethanol producers.

“We look forward to hearing what Geoff sees happening in 2023 and for decades to come,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director, Monte Shaw.

