Musketeers pick up third win a row dominating I-29 rival Sioux Falls

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers have been on a role lately riding off a two-game win streak, and a big win over Fargo Friday night.

They would look to add another win hosting their I-29 rival, the Sioux Falls Stampede. It was a packed house at the Tyson Events Center for Scout night, featuring scout troops from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. It was also the annual teddy bear toss, where fans tossed teddy bears onto the ice after the Musketeers scored their first goal.

The Muskies started off the second period on a powerplay and would take advantage as Kaden Shahan hits the one timer right through the pads to give the Musketeers a 4-0 lead.

The Stampede start firing back as they get the puck off the rebound. Kazimier Sobieski would float one into the top of the net to get the Stampede on the board at 4-1.

But the Muskies respond as Colin Kessler passes right up front as Ryan Conmy jabs it in for the goal to extend the lead to 5-2.

Ben Poitras would fire one more shot in the second period, but the Stampede come up with the save.

The Sioux City Musketeers go on to score plenty more taking the dominant win 7-2. The Musketeers will be back in action on Friday, December 16 as they hit the road to take on the Omaha Lancers.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Fire damages downtown apartment building, forces evacuations
Several displaced after apartment fire in Sioux City
The Iowa Utilities Board wrote in an order that a "large portion" of the North American power...
Iowa Utilities Board: Electric grid at risk of not having enough power this winter
Ivan Saldana arrested in connection to an attack in Madison, NE
More details emerge after suspect arrested in Madison, NE attack
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Northwestern's Craig Sterk goes in for the dunk in the Red Raiders win over Morningside.
Northwestern men & women battle in showdown with Morningside
Dordt's Luke Rankin drives in for a layup in the Defenders win over Dakota Wesleyan.
Dordt women remain undefeated, Defender men cruise to add another win over Dakota Wesleyan
Western Christian's Ashtin Van't Hul gets crazy with a backhand reverse layup as the Wolfpack...
SportsFource Extra Week Two Friday frenzy
Filip Rebraca had 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes against Iowa State
Iowa dominates Iowa State in Cy-Hawk battle