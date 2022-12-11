Musketeers pick up third win a row dominating I-29 rival Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers have been on a role lately riding off a two-game win streak, and a big win over Fargo Friday night.

They would look to add another win hosting their I-29 rival, the Sioux Falls Stampede. It was a packed house at the Tyson Events Center for Scout night, featuring scout troops from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. It was also the annual teddy bear toss, where fans tossed teddy bears onto the ice after the Musketeers scored their first goal.

The Muskies started off the second period on a powerplay and would take advantage as Kaden Shahan hits the one timer right through the pads to give the Musketeers a 4-0 lead.

The Stampede start firing back as they get the puck off the rebound. Kazimier Sobieski would float one into the top of the net to get the Stampede on the board at 4-1.

But the Muskies respond as Colin Kessler passes right up front as Ryan Conmy jabs it in for the goal to extend the lead to 5-2.

Ben Poitras would fire one more shot in the second period, but the Stampede come up with the save.

The Sioux City Musketeers go on to score plenty more taking the dominant win 7-2. The Musketeers will be back in action on Friday, December 16 as they hit the road to take on the Omaha Lancers.

