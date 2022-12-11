Names released of mother and daughter in fatal Lincoln County car vs train accident from South Dakota Department of Public Safety

HARRISBURG, SD (KTIV) - An update in the fatal care versus train accident that occurred Wednesday, December 7, 2022, near the intersection of 274th Street and 476th Ave., one mile south of Harrisburg, SD, the two females who lost their lives were Jennifer Torgerson (44), of Harrisburg, and Kaylee Torgerson (12), of Harrisburg, according to a news release issued by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The driver of the car, Philip Torgerson (45), of Harrisburg, received life-threatening injuries. The operator of the train, Jason Husted (43), of Sioux City, was not injured.

According to preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Ave., when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.

The two female passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Philip Torgeson was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The accident is under investigation currently by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.