Northwestern men & women battle in showdown with Morningside

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a Saturday filled with plenty of college basketball action, including two Siouxland schools who’ve developed quite the history with each other.

The Morningside Mustangs made the quick trip up to the Northwestern Red Raiders for two games that went down to the wire.

Final scores:

Women’s Basketball:

Morningside 66 Northwestern 64 F

Dordt 75 Dakota Wesleyan 65 F

Briar Cliff 91 Midland 59 F

Minnesota State 98 Wayne State 59 F

Luther 76 Buena Vista 72 F

Men’s Basketball:

Northwestern 86 Morningside 79 F

Dordt 77 Dakota Wesleyan 74 F

Briar Cliff 75 Midland 70 F

Minnesota State 96 Wayne State 89 F

Buena Vista 64 Luther 52

UCI 83 South Dakota 71 F

Purdue 65 Nebraska 62 F/OT

