Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft.

Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair.

“First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole bunch of yarn,” said Sage.

Then she got to work.

“I want them to all be different. I don’t want anybody to get the same color so they’re all unique in their own way.”

She’s made over 50 handmade hats for people battling cancer, totaling over 50 hours of work.

“If you have the opportunity to help somebody you should,” she said.

Sage gave away all 50 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Omaha where people going through treatment can stay for free.

Although she doesn’t know anyone there, cancer hits close to home for Sage. Her aunt and uncle both have stage four cancer, her aunt with pancreatic and her uncle with esophageal cancer.

Sage made her Aunt Kelly a purple hat because that’s Kelly Minard’s favorite color.

Minard was diagnosed a few months ago after being hospitalized for pancreatitis. It was then doctors caught her cancer.

“It’s been hard, really knowing that my family is going through it and there’s nothing I can do to shield them or protect them,” said Minard.

But Sage is doing what she can to help people like her aunt.

“I like going through it with her so she’s not going through it alone,” said Sage.

Sage’s kindness, maturity, and selflessness brought her family in the living room of her aunt’s house to tears.

“When you’re going through treatments and stuff it’s so hard. And you struggle every day trying to be upbeat and positive, so when something positive comes your way, it gives you that renewed vigor to fight and stay and be part of that person’s life to help them with whatever they need just like they’re helping you.”

This project is something Sage said she plans on doing next year and for years to come.

