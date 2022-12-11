South Sioux City Esports Team finished 2nd in Grand Island Northwest Mario Kart Tournament

South Sioux students Jonathan Garcia and Jesus Quezada place second in Mario Kart tournament.
South Sioux students Jonathan Garcia and Jesus Quezada place second in Mario Kart tournament.
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - South Sioux City students Jonathan Garcia and Jesus Quezada finished second in the Northwest Mario Kart Tournament in Grand Island. The tournament was held Saturday, December 10. This is the second time the duo has participated in the tournament, having placed second in 2021 also.

