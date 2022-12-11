USD women make third quarter comeback push ultimately falling to Montana

The USD Coyotes huddle up for a timeout in their Sunday home game against Montana.
The USD Coyotes huddle up for a timeout in their Sunday home game against Montana.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 11, 2022
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - The USD Coyotes women’s basketball team has been trying to find some momentum after dropping four games in a row.

The program has never lost five in a row at the Division 1 level, as they hoped to find the win in front of their home crowd.

The Yotes hosted Montana in an early afternoon game.

Starting in the second quarter, Montana dishes it out to Libby Stump who sinks the corner three... that would be the start of the Grizzlies scoring 19 unanswered points.

Yotes would eventually get the foot back on the gas as Alexi Hempe powers her way in for the fadeaway jumper.

Then its Jeniah Ugofsky adds two more as she gets open and spins it around for the bucket.

The Yotes make a comeback push in the third as Morgan Hansen launches one from downtown that falls in easily. That cuts the Grizz lead to 46-41.

But Montana pulls out the win 76-60.

