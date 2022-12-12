Briar Cliff says students played gunshot noises over loudspeaker, causing evacuation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A report of shots fired near one of Briar Cliff University’s residence halls caused students to evacuate or stay secluded in their rooms.

According to Briar Cliff’s Facebook page, reports came in of shots being fired near or at Alverno Hall sometime after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 11. After this was reported, students at Alverno were evacuated while other students were told to stay in their rooms.

Eventually, students were allowed back into their rooms after no evidence of gunshots was found. Then, after several interviews, it was determined the cause of the gunshot sound was students with a loudspeaker outside the building. Officials say these students played the sound of several gunshots being fired.

A thorough review of Alverno Hall also verified no evidence of gunfire or other means to create this sound.

The university asks anyone with information on this to share it through an online form, or by calling (712) 898-1888.

