Cone Park tubing hill opens Dec. 21

Cone Park tubing hill to open Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Sioux City
Cone Park tubing hill to open Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Sioux City
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is time once again for Cone Park to open up for its winter season.

Cone Park’s tubing hill and ice skating rink, located at 3800 Line Drive, is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 21. With this announcement, all tickets and birthday party packages are now available for purchase. Due to the park’s limited capacity, those looking to get tickets are asked to purchase them in advance.

Snow tubes are provided at the park, with outside tubes or boards not allowed. A full list of dates, hours and rates can be found here.

There are three ways to buy your ticket:

  • Go online to www.coneparksiouxcity.com.
  • Call Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126.
  • Stop into the Parks & Rec Administrative Office located in the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    • Administrative Office will be closed all day on December 26, 2022, and January 2, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Railroad Crossing
Names released of mother and daughter in fatal Lincoln County car vs train accident from South Dakota Department of Public Safety
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
An opioid crisis continues across the country.
Iowa, Nebraska secure millions of dollars in opioid funds from Walgreens and CVS
Rounds, Thune amongst top in Senate for spending on charter flights
Iowa DOT offices to be closed Christmas and New Year’s