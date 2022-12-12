Cone Park tubing hill opens Dec. 21

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is time once again for Cone Park to open up for its winter season.

Cone Park’s tubing hill and ice skating rink, located at 3800 Line Drive, is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 21. With this announcement, all tickets and birthday party packages are now available for purchase. Due to the park’s limited capacity, those looking to get tickets are asked to purchase them in advance.

Snow tubes are provided at the park, with outside tubes or boards not allowed. A full list of dates, hours and rates can be found here.

There are three ways to buy your ticket:

Go online to www.coneparksiouxcity.com

Call Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126.

Stop into the Parks & Rec Administrative Office located in the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Administrative Office will be closed all day on December 26, 2022, and January 2, 2023.



