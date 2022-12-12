Iowa DOT offices to be closed Christmas and New Year’s

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - Because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Iowa Department of Transportation offices will be closed. But since those holidays each fall on the weekend, the offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Jan. 2.

The Iowa DOT says many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete their driver’s license business online at iowadot.gov.

Officials say if you need to go in person to a driver’s license service center, the best way to get in and out quickly is to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows but may have a considerable wait time. The Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services says they typically experience a heavy workload and an increase in call volumes on the days leading up to and following the holiday.

