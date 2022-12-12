Iowa DOT offices to be closed Christmas and New Year’s

(KCRG)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - Because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Iowa Department of Transportation offices will be closed. But since those holidays each fall on the weekend, the offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Jan. 2.

The Iowa DOT says many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete their driver’s license business online at iowadot.gov.

Officials say if you need to go in person to a driver’s license service center, the best way to get in and out quickly is to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows but may have a considerable wait time. The Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services says they typically experience a heavy workload and an increase in call volumes on the days leading up to and following the holiday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Railroad Crossing
Names released of mother and daughter in fatal Lincoln County car vs train accident from South Dakota Department of Public Safety
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Dense Fog Advisory Elizabeth
Dense fog advisory in effect in eastern Siouxland & winter weather on the way

Latest News

Rounds, Thune amongst top in Senate for spending on charter flights
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storms moves into tonight
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storms moves into tonight
Dog Walk Forecast: Bentley
Dog Walk Forecast: Bentley
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Noem’s budget address; Push for open primaries