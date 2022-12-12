Iowa, Nebraska secure millions of dollars in opioid funds from Walgreens and CVS

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Attorneys general from across the U.S. have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens over their role in the opioid crisis, with the two companies paying a combined amount of $10.7 billion nationally.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says CVS will pay $5 billion of that agreement, while Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion. In Iowa, the state will be getting $70.3 million of that money, while Nebraska’s share of those funds is just over $41 million.

In addition to the financial settlement, CVS and Walgreens, along with Walmart earlier, have agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. This court-ordered injunctive relief is meant to keep a crisis like this from happening again.

“The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” said Miller. “My colleagues and I have worked on a bipartisan basis to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis. Securing more than $10 billion from CVS and Walgreens nationwide means our states can provide more resources for the treatment and prevention of Opioid Use Disorder to those most in need.”

Attorneys general from Iowa, Nebraska and several other states first announced agreements with Walgreens and CVS in November 2022. The group had accused the companies, which are the two largest pharmacy chains in the U.S., of ignoring red flags over opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of the drugs.

With this agreement finalized, the specific terms will now go to individual states for their review. Each state will have until the end of 2022 to join, after which the Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS agreements will go to local governments around the country for sign-on during the first quarter of 2023. Iowa and Nebraska intend to join the agreement.

Nearly all of the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services. Most of Walmart’s amount will be paid during the first year; CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years; Walgreens’ payments will be spread over 15 years.

According to Miller’s office, the national amount of settlements based on investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry has surpassed $50 billion.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.