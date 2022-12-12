Live Nativity walk-through hosted at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -For the first time in five years the Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer, Iowa, held a live nativity walk-through.

“We’re celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ! This is a walk-through experience that actually tells the story leading up to that birth beginning with Isaiah’s prophecy and then ultimately culminating with Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem,” said Brian Dvorak, a co-director of the walk-through.

The original nativity walk-through began in 1980 and through the years has become quite a large production.

To give the audience authentic scenes and dialogue, the crew of nearly 100 people begin learning their parts in August.

The walk-through triggers various emotions while also providing a very accurate depiction of the journey.

“It is different reactions depending on where they’re at and what’s going on,” said Deb Dvorak, another Co-Director for the Nativity. “I think overall if they’re really paying attention to our script, it’s a wonderful story knitted together very concisely,” commented Brian Dvorak.

Once the 30-minute walk-through is completed, participants were invited to stay and have some holiday goodies and refreshments.

You heard some of the officials of the event talk about the emotions the audience can go through.

Kyle Lessmeier and his family went through and said the experience was very moving.

When the Roman guards were shouting at the crowd his young daughters began to get scared.

The realism of the walkthrough was greatly appreciated by Lessmeier because he wants his family to really understand the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s important for us to stay focused on what we believe the reason of Christmas is, and that’s Jesus Christ coming to this Earth, to walk on the Earth, and live a perfect life and be a sacrifice to our sin,” said Kyle Lessmeier, a participant in the walk-through.

Lessmeier went on to say that the walk-through was great, and the scene where Mary embraced Jesus was very impactful.

