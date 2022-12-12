Matters of the State: Noem’s budget address; Push for open primaries

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the address and the early reaction to the proposals.

Members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation rebuke comments made by former President Donald Trump to terminate portions of the Constitution, while Rep. Dusty Johnson explains why he voted against the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’

Joe Kirby, the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries joins the program to discuss the organization’s push to open South Dakota’s primary elections to all South Dakota voters, and the effect it could have on partisanship in elections.

And Humberto Giles-Sanchez sits down with the mayors of Rapid City and Box Elder as the Black Hills prepares for the arrival of the B-21 Raider.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10:00 a.m. on KOTA.

