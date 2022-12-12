Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart

Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon on Morningside Avenue.

According to Sioux City Police, at about 1:08 p.m. officers were called to Sam’s Mini Mart located in the 4200 block of Morningside Avenue. When officers got there, they found an individual with a stab wound on their arm.

After an initial investigation, police discovered an individual was going around the area asking people for money. At some point, that individual got into a fight with the victim, drew a knife and stabbed them. The victim only received injuries to their arm, and police say they will have to get stitches.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, left the mini-mart but was found later in the Lakeport Commons area. Their charges have not been released.

