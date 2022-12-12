Rain and freezing rain for Siouxland first, snow possible later in the week

**Ice Storm Warning for Osceola County until noon Tuesday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for northeastern Siouxland until Noon Tuesday**

**Winter Storm Watch for Holt County 6 am Tuesday to 6 am Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A big storm system is making its way into the Midwest and it will depend upon where you live as to how much you’ll be affected by this system.

As we get into tonight, areas of rain and even some thunderstorms will develop southwest of Siouxland and lift into the area.

While most of central and southern Siouxland will stay above 32 degrees and just see the rain, there are areas in northern and northeastern Siouxland that could dip to around 32 degrees which could cause freezing rain and potentially slick conditions.

Osceola County could see some of the worst of the icing in Siouxland and they are in an Ice Storm Warning until noon Tuesday as a result.

Much of the rest of northeastern Siouxland will could also see some icing and they will be in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise a bit on Tuesday so most areas should get above 32 degrees heading into the afternoon and Sioux City’s high will likely reach about 40 degrees as the rain chances continue as winds could gust over 40 miles per hour.

A lot of areas could see up to an inch of rainfall accumulation so it would be a good idea to remove any snow and ice from storm drains, gutters, and downspouts to help avoid flooding concerns.

Temperatures will be getting colder Tuesday night as a mix of precipitation is going to be possible across the region with lows in the upper 20s.

Light snow will then be a possibility on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s.

The chance of some snow could actually increase a bit heading from Wednesday night into early Thursday with maybe some light snowfall accumulation and highs on Thursday in the upper 20s.

It will continue to get colder later in the week as highs by Friday will only be in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on this storm system and continue to keep you updated throughout the week and on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

