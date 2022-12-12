Shelter set up after Ida Apartments fire to close on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a fire broke out last week at the Ida Apartments in Sioux City, a shelter was set up for residents displaced by the fire. Now, several days later, the shelter will be closing on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, about three residents remain at the shelter located at First Methodist Church on Nebraska Street. Woodbury County Emergency Management is working with several agencies, such as the Red Cross, to find the remaining residents somewhere to stay.

“We are so grateful to all of the agencies who have worked side-by-side making sure all of these residents have a safe place and their needs met,” said Mike Montino, Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator.

The fire broke out on Dec. 8 and resulted in 38 occupants being displaced from their homes. The building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, and had to be red-tagged.

