Siouxland Business Spotlight: Sunnybrook Community Church

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Lydia Miller from Sunnybrook Community Church to talk about some special holiday services they have coming up. If you would like to learn more about these holiday services, you can call Sunnybrook Community Church at (712) 276-5814 or visit their website at sunnybrookchurch.org.

