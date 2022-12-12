Slips and falls a concern for health officials as winter weather comes through Siouxland

Winter weather coming to Siouxland
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With another winter storm targeting Siouxland, it’s important to know how to stay safe, and stay warm.

The number of slips and falls increases when there’s ice and snow.

So, officials say dressing appropriately for the weather is important.

Wearing gloves helps keep your hands warm and keeps them out of your pockets.

That frees up your hands and arms which improves your ability to stay upright in icy conditions.

”Make sure that you’re wearing gloves, that way your arms are free to help you balance, you’re not putting your hands in your pocket. If you do have to carry anything, try to use a backpack or a cross-body bag or something once again so your hands are free. Your arms are one of your greatest tools for balance, especially in icy conditions,” said Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Clinical Educator.

Weather conditions can change from day to day. So, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. That way you can see whether melted snow has frozen over. Having patience is key to avoiding a fall this winter.

”We’ve also had a lot of melting from the snow that we got last week, so it’s really important that people take their time when they’re out walking. Even if we do have a day where it’s warm and there’ melting going on areas where there’s shadow or as the evening progress can become slick again,” said Monroe-Rubendall.

Officials also say that if you don’t need to go out in bad weather conditions you should stay home. Also, make sure you carry your cell phone in case there is an accident. That way you can call for help.

