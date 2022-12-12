Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storm will arrive tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We started off this morning with foggy conditions and a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of eastern Siouxland this morning. We also have a Freezing Fog Advisory for Holt County until 12 pm today. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 20s and low 30s with our wind out of the south southeast up to 25 miles per hour making our feel like temperatures in the teens and low 20s this morning.

The rest of the day we will deal with foggy conditions with the chance of some freezing drizzle throughout the day. Mainly in our northern counties and towns. Highs will range throughout the 30s today with our northern counties staying on the cooler side with highs in the low 30s.

Winds will be an issue today with gust up to 40 miles per hour out of the southeast that will cause wind chills in the 20s and teens for most of the day. So, make sure you are dressing appropriately for the wind and wind chills.

Throughout the day we will start to see showers impacting the region as the low pressure from the west approaches. We will start off with light rain across western and central Siouxland with some freezing drizzle in northern Siouxland. Eventually, heavier rain will move into the region this evening.

Tonight, and into the early morning hours of our Tuesday things get interesting. Western Siouxland will stay above freezing tonight, but along and east of I-29 we will see our temperatures flirting with near freezing which could cause more freezing rain along I-29. Best case scenario, we see a glaze along I-29 with higher ice accumulations in northern Siouxland since they will be below freezing.

Because of the chance of some wintry weather the National Weather Service has put portions of Siouxland under a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch. The counties under the Winter Weather Advisory are Cherokee, Lyon, Sioux, and Lincoln. The Counties under the Winter Storm Watch are Clay, Dickinson, O’Brien, Osceola, Emmet, Palo Alto, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Sac, and Calhoun. This Starts this Monday evening into Tuesday evening.

On the bright side, we will see some much need rain in Nebraska and much of Siouxland.

The rest of the week we will see a wintry mix. Most of our Tuesday seems to be rain with some wintry mix in northern Siouxland. Then Wednesday we could see some snow showers passing through Siouxland as cold air moves into the area.

Another issue we could run into is some flooding especially in the areas that saw some higher snow amounts from last week.

