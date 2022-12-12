Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested early Sunday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WFIE)
By 14NEWS.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested early Sunday morning in Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office said Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy, swerving through all lanes of the road. The deputy said he believed Bowes was trying to ram into the back of his vehicle.

Other deputies then tried to pull Bowes over, but she wouldn’t stop the car, leading to a chase, authorities said. Eventually, when she did stop, officials said they found a 9-month-old child in the passenger seat, unrestrained in a car seat.

Officials said they also found meth, a needle and open alcohol containers in Bowes’ car.

Bowes was taken into custody and faces 14 charges, including evading police, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

