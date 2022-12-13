Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storms moves into tonight
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storm will arrive tonight.

Latest News

Icy conditions overnight, but today will be rainy
Icy conditions overnight, but today will be rainy
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst defends support for gay-marriage bill after local GOP groups move to censure
Dog Walk Forecast: Jaci & Izzy
dog walk Forecast: Jaci & Izzy
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
‘Play Selfless’ is the motto for Northwestern football as they prepare to play for an NAIA National Championship