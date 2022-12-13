Firefighters launch ‘operation toys’ ahead of holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association hosted a special mission Monday to help the Salvation Army stock their shelves with toys for less fortunate kids.

It’s all about helping kids, and bringing a smile to their faces this holiday season. That’s exactly what one Sioux City firefighters union set out to do on with “operation toys.”

The goal: Spend $500 on toys to donate.

“A lot of people are asking questions, why we’re doing it and we explain to it and it’s just it’s a good time of year to be given back to the community and the kids,” said Justin Oehm, the vice president of the union.

Now the all-important part is which toys to buy. The strategy is varied a little bit depending on which firefighters you ask. Some said they went with what their kids thought was cool but others said the plan is much more simple: just buy whatever you think looks cool.

“It’s just like when you’re a kid, it’s it was a lot of fun when we’re kids around Christmas time, so we’d like to bring that joy to the kids this time of year,” said Oehm.

Bomgaars issued the firefighters a 30 percent discount, five percent higher than the union was expecting. All of the toys will be donated to the Salvation Army.

