Former Sioux City Police K9 dies

Officer Sitzman and Zeus.
Officer Sitzman and Zeus.(Sioux City Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has announced of their retired K9′s has died.

According to the SCPD’s Facebook page, Zeus died on Dec. 12, 2022. He was 11 years old.

The SCPD welcomed Zeus to the department in April 2012 and he began his training as a law enforcement dog.

“Zeus loved working with his handler, Officer Mike Sitzman, and was certified as a dual-purpose dog in September of 2012 then immediately went into service with the Sioux City Police Department’s K9 Unit,” said SCPD’s Facebook post.

Zeus was responsible for dozens of criminal apprehensions and hundreds of narcotics arrests. He was certified every year in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, and apprehension. Zeus also spent time performing K9 demonstrations at community events and for students at several Sioux City schools.

Zeus retired in June 2020 and continued to live with Officer Sitzman and his family until his passing.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Crime (GFX)
Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
Noem proposes bill to restrict foreign purchases of agricultural land
Crime (GFX)
Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle
Icy conditions overnight, but today will be rainy
Icy conditions overnight, but today will be rainy
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst defends support for gay-marriage bill after local GOP groups move to censure