Former Sioux City Police K9 dies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has announced of their retired K9′s has died.

According to the SCPD’s Facebook page, Zeus died on Dec. 12, 2022. He was 11 years old.

The SCPD welcomed Zeus to the department in April 2012 and he began his training as a law enforcement dog.

“Zeus loved working with his handler, Officer Mike Sitzman, and was certified as a dual-purpose dog in September of 2012 then immediately went into service with the Sioux City Police Department’s K9 Unit,” said SCPD’s Facebook post.

Zeus was responsible for dozens of criminal apprehensions and hundreds of narcotics arrests. He was certified every year in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, and apprehension. Zeus also spent time performing K9 demonstrations at community events and for students at several Sioux City schools.

Zeus retired in June 2020 and continued to live with Officer Sitzman and his family until his passing.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.