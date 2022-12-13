Icy conditions overnight, but today will be rainy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Overnight we saw some freezing rain in our far northern counties where road conditions are not the best. Earlier this morning roads were completed covered and not able to travel on, but now we are seeing the plows and warmer temperatures help get road conditions back to seasonal. Right now, our roads in northern Siouxland are partially covered so use caution when heading out the door this morning.

Also, this morning we are dealing with some heavy to moderate rain across Siouxland. This is from the low pressure moving into the region which is great since we are under a drought across Siouxland. Another issue we have is wind. Wind is gusting up to 40 miles per hour out of the east southeast.

For today we are forecasting rainy conditions with some areas getting over an inch of rain. Northern Siouxland could still see some wintry mix early this morning. Because of that an Ice Storm Warning remains in effect until noon today. Other parts of Siouxland are under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon too. Windy conditions will also be an issue today with wind out of the east southeast between 20 to 35 miles per hour and gust up to 40 miles per hour. This could cause some visibility issues if it is raining.

Temperatures today will actually climb into the mid to upper 30s today with some spots getting into the low 40s.

Tonight, the rain will eventually move out, but the low pressure will move into Siouxland tonight bringing in colder air and snow showers to much of Siouxland. We are forecasting up to 3 inches in most of Siouxland but could see higher amounts in localized areas with the highest snowfall potential in Nebraska and South Dakota. They could get up to 6 inches. Wind will also be gusting up to 35 miles per hour so if it is snowing and gust that high, we could see visibility decrease.

Once we get through Thursday, we will see colder air settling into Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

