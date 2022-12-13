Icy conditions overnight, but today will be rainy

By Jacob Howard
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Overnight we saw some freezing rain in our far northern counties where road conditions are not the best. Earlier this morning roads were completed covered and not able to travel on, but now we are seeing the plows and warmer temperatures help get road conditions back to seasonal. Right now, our roads in northern Siouxland are partially covered so use caution when heading out the door this morning.

Also, this morning we are dealing with some heavy to moderate rain across Siouxland. This is from the low pressure moving into the region which is great since we are under a drought across Siouxland. Another issue we have is wind. Wind is gusting up to 40 miles per hour out of the east southeast.

For today we are forecasting rainy conditions with some areas getting over an inch of rain. Northern Siouxland could still see some wintry mix early this morning. Because of that an Ice Storm Warning remains in effect until noon today. Other parts of Siouxland are under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon too. Windy conditions will also be an issue today with wind out of the east southeast between 20 to 35 miles per hour and gust up to 40 miles per hour. This could cause some visibility issues if it is raining.

Temperatures today will actually climb into the mid to upper 30s today with some spots getting into the low 40s.

Tonight, the rain will eventually move out, but the low pressure will move into Siouxland tonight bringing in colder air and snow showers to much of Siouxland. We are forecasting up to 3 inches in most of Siouxland but could see higher amounts in localized areas with the highest snowfall potential in Nebraska and South Dakota. They could get up to 6 inches. Wind will also be gusting up to 35 miles per hour so if it is snowing and gust that high, we could see visibility decrease.

Once we get through Thursday, we will see colder air settling into Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storms moves into tonight
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storm will arrive tonight.

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory
Rain and freezing rain for Siouxland first, snow possible later in the week
Winter Weather Advisory
Rain and freezing rain for Siouxland first, snow possible later in the week
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storms moves into tonight
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storm will arrive tonight.
Freezing Fog Advisory Elizabeth
Dense fog advisory in effect in eastern Siouxland & winter weather on the way