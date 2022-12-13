New superintendent contract approved by South Sioux Community School Board

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Community School District Board approved the contract for the district’s next superintendent Monday night.

Rony Ortega will start as superintendent on July 1st. His contract is for three-years, and pay him $200,000 per year compared to $231,000 made by retiring superintendent Todd Strom in his most recent contract.

Right now, Ortega serves as the principal of Bryan High School, in Omaha. He’s held that job for four years.

He has served as Executive Director of School Support and Supervision for the Omaha Public School District.

District Communication Director Lance Swanson says the district will work on the transitional work to get ready for Ortega’s start date.

“I think that the board, and the whole district is pretty excited about opportunity to have a new superintendent, I already know that a new superintendent has been in contact with some of the folks of the district and is working on a transition plan,” Swanson said.

Chris Krueger, Vice President of the board, told KTIV in an email that Ortega was the best candidate because he possessed the educational knowledge, experience, and commitment to the community needed for the overall success of the district.

