‘Play Selfless’ is the motto for Northwestern football as they prepare to play for an NAIA National Championship

Northwestern celebrates after taking the 38-7 win over Indiana Wesleyan to advance on to the...
Northwestern celebrates after taking the 38-7 win over Indiana Wesleyan to advance on to the NAIA National Championship.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Northwestern Red Raiders football team takes off for Durham, North Carolina to begin their quest to bring home the NAIA Football National Championship.

The Red Raiders head to the National Championship game for the second time in three seasons, and seventh time in program history. They will take on the 12th-ranked Keiser University Seahawks, a football program that’s only been around for five seasons.

Under head coach Matt McCarty, Northwestern has made two semifinal appearances, and two national title appearances including this upcoming one.

McCarty’s team came up short in the 2020 national championship game falling to Lindsey Wilson 45-13. Many of this year’s seniors remember that exact moment and how it felt.

Coach McCarty says the entire program has grown since that moment leading to his unwavering success for this year’s quest to bring home a championship.

“For me, it’s always looking at what our team needs and how can I support our guys and help our group be its best. We’ve got a really mature group, and just trying to keep them focused on what we want to accomplish, and knowing that as fun as this trip is going to be, the purpose of the trip is to go out there and win a championship. And I think this group is really dialed in and, and focused enough to do that,” said McCarty.

McCarty says this year’s team has played selfless from the start which has helped lead to all their success.

“I believe how close this group is and how selfless they are has been a big factor for our success. They really don’t care who gets their credit, they just want to win, and they want the team to be successful. And anyway, that we can do that, they’re happy with that. So they work hard together, they care about each other, and they support one another, and that that makes them special,” said McCarty.

When asked about the thought of bringing home the Red Raider’s first national championship since 1983, everyone shared the idea of how special it would be to win this for the seniors, the alumni, and the entire town of Orange City.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Railroad Crossing
Names released of mother and daughter in fatal Lincoln County car vs train accident from South Dakota Department of Public Safety
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux City East's Reagan Milton drains the three ball in the Black Raiders 60-24 win over North.
Sioux City East girls continue hot start picking up fifth straight win
The USD Coyotes huddle up for a timeout in their Sunday home game against Montana.
USD women make third quarter comeback push ultimately falling to Montana
Kaden Shahan celebrates after scoring a powerplay goal in the second period in the Musketeers...
Musketeers pick up third win a row dominating I-29 rival Sioux Falls
Northwestern's Craig Sterk goes in for the dunk in the Red Raiders win over Morningside.
Northwestern men & women battle in showdown with Morningside