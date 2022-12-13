‘Play Selfless’ is the motto for Northwestern football as they prepare to play for an NAIA National Championship

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Northwestern Red Raiders football team takes off for Durham, North Carolina to begin their quest to bring home the NAIA Football National Championship.

The Red Raiders head to the National Championship game for the second time in three seasons, and seventh time in program history. They will take on the 12th-ranked Keiser University Seahawks, a football program that’s only been around for five seasons.

Under head coach Matt McCarty, Northwestern has made two semifinal appearances, and two national title appearances including this upcoming one.

McCarty’s team came up short in the 2020 national championship game falling to Lindsey Wilson 45-13. Many of this year’s seniors remember that exact moment and how it felt.

Coach McCarty says the entire program has grown since that moment leading to his unwavering success for this year’s quest to bring home a championship.

“For me, it’s always looking at what our team needs and how can I support our guys and help our group be its best. We’ve got a really mature group, and just trying to keep them focused on what we want to accomplish, and knowing that as fun as this trip is going to be, the purpose of the trip is to go out there and win a championship. And I think this group is really dialed in and, and focused enough to do that,” said McCarty.

McCarty says this year’s team has played selfless from the start which has helped lead to all their success.

“I believe how close this group is and how selfless they are has been a big factor for our success. They really don’t care who gets their credit, they just want to win, and they want the team to be successful. And anyway, that we can do that, they’re happy with that. So they work hard together, they care about each other, and they support one another, and that that makes them special,” said McCarty.

When asked about the thought of bringing home the Red Raider’s first national championship since 1983, everyone shared the idea of how special it would be to win this for the seniors, the alumni, and the entire town of Orange City.

