Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man was arrested in northwest Iowa over the weekend after getting into a rollover accident while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Estherville Police Department, Christopher Couts, from Shasta Lake, California, has been charged with theft, interference with official acts and several driving violations.

Estherville police say at about 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 they were sent to the 900 block of West Central Avenue for a rollover accident. When officers got to the scene, they learned Couts, who was the driver, was still in the vehicle. Couts reportedly did not comply with first responders’ request for him to stay in the vehicle and got out on his own. Once he was out, Couts was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Investigators eventually determined the vehicle Couts was driving was reported stolen out of North Dakota and that Couts did not have a valid driver’s license. Police have also applied for a search warrant for Couts’s blood to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed later on.

As of Tuesday morning, Couts is being held in the Emmet County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

