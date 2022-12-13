Rain to move out as snow and colder weather start moving into Siouxland

**Winter Storm Warning for Holt County until 6 am Thursday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for Knox and Antelope Counties from 6 am Wednesday to 6 pm Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Northern Siouxland saw a slick start to Tuesday morning as freezing rain had fallen throughout the night.

Temperatures did climb throughout the day on Tuesday allowing everyone to go above the freezing mark and road conditions then improved across the region.

Areas of rain will be lifting to the north as we head into Tuesday night and then colder air will start to move in from the west.

Western Siouxland will start to see snow fly tonight and that is where the heaviest of snow will fall over the next couple of days as well.

Holt County will be in a Winter Storm Warning from 6 pm Tuesday until 6 am Thursday for the possibility of some areas getting over 6 inches of snow.

Just to the east of there, Knox and Antelope Counties will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 am Wednesday until 6 pm Thursday for the chance of seeing about 3 to 6 inches of snow.

In addition to the snow, winds will be gusty at times and reduced visibility could be a problem.

Expect lows Tuesday night to be in the upper 20s.

All of Siouxland will have a chance of light snow during the day on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s.

An even better chance of accumulating snow will move in Wednesday night through Thursday with highs on Thursday in the upper 20s.

This is a slow moving system and we may even see some flurries linger into Friday with highs on Friday in the low 20s.

We have even colder weather on the way in our extended forecast.

I’ll have all the details of your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

