Ram recalls 1.25 million trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly

This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Pickups with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storms moves into tonight
Winds will be gusty today, and our next winter storm will arrive tonight.

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a pizza restaurant in North Carolina.
Restaurant owner uses robot to combat staffing shortages
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine...
Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a...
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp