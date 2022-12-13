Sioux City East girls continue hot start picking up fifth straight win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a Monday night metro battle to kick off an exciting week of high school basketball.

The Sioux City East Black Raiders girls have racked up four wins, while the North Stars are still searching for their first win.

Starting off in the second quarter, The Stars show some nice ball movement to set up Gabrielle Eberly who’s got nothing but net as she sinks the trey. That gets the place rocking.

It was just raining threes from there, the Black Raiders set up Trishelle Miller almost out to the sideline and she knocks in the three. Miller has been racking in points all season as just a freshman.

In the fourth quarter, Gabrielle Eberly gets the steal and goes coast to coast fishing it off with the layup to keep adding late points for North.

But to cap things off, why not add just one more three? Reagan Milton does exactly that burying it from beyond the arc.

Sioux City East picks up their fifth win by a final score of 60-24.

