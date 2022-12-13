Sioux City East girls continue hot start picking up fifth straight win

Sioux City East's Reagan Milton drains the three ball in the Black Raiders 60-24 win over North.
Sioux City East's Reagan Milton drains the three ball in the Black Raiders 60-24 win over North.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a Monday night metro battle to kick off an exciting week of high school basketball.

The Sioux City East Black Raiders girls have racked up four wins, while the North Stars are still searching for their first win.

Starting off in the second quarter, The Stars show some nice ball movement to set up Gabrielle Eberly who’s got nothing but net as she sinks the trey. That gets the place rocking.

It was just raining threes from there, the Black Raiders set up Trishelle Miller almost out to the sideline and she knocks in the three. Miller has been racking in points all season as just a freshman.

In the fourth quarter, Gabrielle Eberly gets the steal and goes coast to coast fishing it off with the layup to keep adding late points for North.

But to cap things off, why not add just one more three? Reagan Milton does exactly that burying it from beyond the arc.

Sioux City East picks up their fifth win by a final score of 60-24.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Railroad Crossing
Names released of mother and daughter in fatal Lincoln County car vs train accident from South Dakota Department of Public Safety
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Northwestern celebrates after taking the 38-7 win over Indiana Wesleyan to advance on to the...
‘Play Selfless’ is the motto for Northwestern football as they prepare to play for an NAIA National Championship
The USD Coyotes huddle up for a timeout in their Sunday home game against Montana.
USD women make third quarter comeback push ultimately falling to Montana
Kaden Shahan celebrates after scoring a powerplay goal in the second period in the Musketeers...
Musketeers pick up third win a row dominating I-29 rival Sioux Falls
Northwestern's Craig Sterk goes in for the dunk in the Red Raiders win over Morningside.
Northwestern men & women battle in showdown with Morningside