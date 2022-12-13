Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for shooting at home with people inside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man authorities say fired multiple times at a home has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Alvaro Vite pleaded guilty in April 2022 to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Dec. 9, 2022, he was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Authorities say on June 23, 2020, Vite went to the home of Joel Perea Duenas and said he was going to “shoot up” the residence of a rival and needed a driver who could operate a stick shift. Perea-Duenas agreed to help, changed into dark clothing and left the residence with Vite with two others. Three of the four men were armed with handguns.

During the case, it was determined the men drove to the home of their intended victim, but abandoned the initial attack because law enforcement was in the area. Later, the men decided on a different target. Then at about 11:15 p.m., Vite fired multiple times at a Sioux City home that had a mother, father and five minors inside. About eight bullet holes were found in the house.

The subsequent investigation revealed all the men knew the shooting was going to happen, knew there were people, including children, in the house, and wanted the shooting to occur in retaliation against a resident of the home and the family. Also, during the investigation, an additional man Jonathon Sotres-De La O was found to be an associate of the shooting party and to have also illegally possessed a firearm on a different occasion.

Vite was sentenced in Sioux City and ordered to pay over $38,000 in restitution to the victims and the insurance company. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

For the others involved in this incident, Joel Perea-Duenas was sentenced to 54 months imprisonment on Nov. 19, 2021. Alexander Laurel-Olea was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on Nov. 18, 2021. Esai Lopez was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment on April 7, 2022. Jonathon Sotres-De La O was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment on Nov. 4, 2021.

