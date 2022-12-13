Sioux City School Board continues search for new superintendent

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday was the last day that applications for the Sioux City Community Schools superintendent position would be accepted.

All applications will undergo a paper screening and reference check from Dec. 12-22.

The next step is on January 5th. That’s when the search firm will give the board members all applications.

At that time, the search firm, hired by the district, will present its candidate recommendations to the board. School board members can take the recommendations and either proceed or add additional candidates they wish to further interview.

“Then we will start working on the interview questions as a board. What we want to ask them. We want to find out some of the things that motivate them. What their education theories and programs are going to be. Just a good due diligence by the board on the applicants,” said School Board President, Dan Greenwell.

So far, the board’s timeline is on track.

Between January 12th and January 19th, the board will conduct the first and second rounds of candidate interviews.

The school board hopes to offer a contract to one of the candidates, and announce the new superintendent, in late January or early February.

