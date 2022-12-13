Sioux City School Board continues search for new superintendent

The Sioux City Community School Board continues the search for the district's new superintendent.
The Sioux City Community School Board continues the search for the district's new superintendent.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday was the last day that applications for the Sioux City Community Schools superintendent position would be accepted.

All applications will undergo a paper screening and reference check from Dec. 12-22.

The next step is on January 5th. That’s when the search firm will give the board members all applications.

At that time, the search firm, hired by the district, will present its candidate recommendations to the board. School board members can take the recommendations and either proceed or add additional candidates they wish to further interview.

“Then we will start working on the interview questions as a board. What we want to ask them. We want to find out some of the things that motivate them. What their education theories and programs are going to be. Just a good due diligence by the board on the applicants,” said School Board President, Dan Greenwell.

So far, the board’s timeline is on track.

Between January 12th and January 19th, the board will conduct the first and second rounds of candidate interviews.

The school board hopes to offer a contract to one of the candidates, and announce the new superintendent, in late January or early February.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Railroad Crossing
Names released of mother and daughter in fatal Lincoln County car vs train accident from South Dakota Department of Public Safety
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Rony Ortega
New superintendent contract approved by South Sioux Community School Board
Fire fighters complete "Operation Toys"
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
Cone Park tubing hill opens Dec. 21