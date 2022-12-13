Woman sentenced to life in prison for Lake Park, IA murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A woman convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park has been sentenced to the mandatory sentence of life in prison.

According to KUOO Radio, Allison Decker was found guilty in May of this year following a bench trial in Dickinson County District Court.

She was also sentenced to a prison term not to exceed two years on merged counts of second-degree and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, of which she was also found guilty. That sentence is to be served concurrently with any probation being denied.

Decker was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, jointly with Justice Berntson, a co-defendant in the case, to the family of Bastman.

The sentence was handed down after Judge Shayne Mayer Tuesday after denying a second request from the defense seeking a new trial for Decker.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.