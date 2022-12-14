MidAmerican Energy warns of scams, consumers should hang up and call back if skeptical

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy is warning of new phone scams, and have some advice to stay safe.

A company spokesman said it’s important to remember this acronym: “TIP.”

When scammers call, he says they’ll give you a sense of “Time” to keep your lights on, then create “Immediacy” by asking you to pay right away, and then demanding a “Payment” through a generally un-recoverable payment platform like Zelle, Venmo or pre-paid gift card.

In the end, MidAmerican says it’s best to hang up if you aren’t sure if a caller is legitimate, and call back at a number on the company’s website or on your bill.

”The bottom line is the same. It is ‘we’re going to shut off your power in the next half hour unless you pay us right now. Because you are behind on your bill.’ That is the scam pitch,” said Geoff Greenwood, a spokesperson for MidAmerican.

The official number to contact MidAmerican for residential service is 888-427-5632.

