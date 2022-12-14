More snow to move into Siouxland along with gusty winds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was northern and western Siouxland was getting in on snow today while many of the rest of us were just seeing light snow showers from time to time.

However, the area of low pressure creating the snow is going to move to the east and that will mean more of us in the KTIV viewing area will start seeing that snow tonight and Thursday.

Expect the snow area and the intensity to increase into tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Snow will continue to be likely during the day on Thursday with some of the heaviest of snow likely falling during the first half of the day with highs in the upper 20s.

A very gusty northwesterly wind will return and those gusts over 40 miles per hour will cause reduced visibility and possibly some drifting of the snow.

The combination of the snow and wind has caused a Winter Weather Advisory to be issued for much of northern and western Siouxland from tonight into most of the day Thursday for accumulations in the 3 to 6 inch range with isolated higher amounts possible.

For Sioux City and the rest of central Siouxland, snow amounts will be more in the 2 to 4 inch range with lesser amounts the farther to the south you go.

The intensity of the snow will decrease into Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper teens and the wind will remain quite strong.

It’s looking like flurries could continue into Friday with blowing snow still potentially being a problem with highs in the lower 20s and a northwesterly wind blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Conditions will finally settle down for the weekend although it will be cool with highs on Saturday in the upper teens while Sunday may get back into the low 20s.

There’s still plenty to talk about with this storm system moving through and I’ll have all the latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

