Pipeline company claims it doesn’t have to send emergency plan to Iowa Utilities Board

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Iowa Utilities Board hosted one of its most important meetings yet, debating when a carbon pipeline could be coming to Siouxland and what types of safety information pipeline companies must provide.

A lawyer for a pipeline company proposing to build across Siouxland told state regulators that the company is not required to give the state a copy of its emergency response plan while aggressively pushing for a final hearing date.

Here’s the company’s representative as he said the state is not entitled to that kind of information.

“I think that the requirements for the emergency response plan and the contents of the emergency response plan are standards that are set by PHMSA (not by the Iowa Utilities Board),” said Bret Dublinske, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions.

“PHMSA” is the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. That’s a federal agency also charged with regulating pipeline safety, but not the route of the pipe itself.

But here’s the catch: Opponents said the federal government hasn’t finalized its own rules, meaning the pipeline could go into the ground with little regulation, and leave first responders in the dark.

“They need information like a risk analysis so that they can know what they need to do. That information wouldn’t be used to put any standards or requirements on the pipeline companies. It would be used to allow the emergency response teams to do their job,” said Anna Ryon, a lawyer with the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocates.

“That way, emergency responders in Iowa can start preparing in the event these are approved,” said Jess Mazour, a spokesperson for the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club. “What they would do when there’s a rupture.”

The pipeline company and opponents also haggled over when the board should hold its final hearing, a quasi-trial to determine if the project can be built. The company said hearings should begin next spring, while opponents said the earliest hearings should start is next July.

The board did not said when it would make its decision.

