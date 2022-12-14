Second suspect sentenced in 2021 Emmet County, IA murder

Tuesday, a judge sentenced CeJay Van Der Wilt to a total of three years in prison following the death of David McDowell.(Emmet County Jail)
By Matt Breen
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A second suspect in the 2021 shooting death of an Estherville, Iowa, man has been sentenced.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced CeJay Van Der Wilt to a total of three years in prison following the death of David McDowell.

Last month, a jury found Van Der Wilt guilty of involuntary manslaughter. But, Van Der Wilt had previously pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault. Sentencing documents show Van Der Wilt was sentenced to two-years for involuntary manslaughter, and one year for serious assault. The sentences will be served consecutively, which means Van Der Wilt will serve on sentence after the other.

The other man convicted in the case, Connor Uhde, will serve 25 years in prison following his conviction on a charge of attempted murder. He also got a 10-year sentence for kidnapping in the third-degree.

