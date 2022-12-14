Sioux City man convicted of possessing meth near protected location

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been convicted of trying to distribute meth near a protected location.

According to a press release, 34-year-old Kenneth John David Schneiders was convicted of two meth charges, one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing with intent to distribute. Both these charges happened within 1,000 feet of a protected location, specifically the Sioux City Alternative School and Opportunities School located in the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City.

Prosecutors say Schneiders was talking with others about the sale of methamphetamine on Dec. 9, 2019. Law enforcement learned about this and found Schneiders at the Boys and Girls Home parking lot with about two ounces of methamphetamine.

Schneiders is to be sentenced at a later date. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years imprisonment with a maximum sentence of 80 years, a $10,000 fine and at least eight years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

