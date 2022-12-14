Students continue ‘Wanna Have a Catch’ campaign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kevin Negaard set out earlier this year to play catch every day for a year as part of his “Wanna Have a Catch Campaign.”

Earlier this month, Negaard was able to give more by donating a kidney to someone in need. On Wednesday, students at Holy Cross, St. Michael’s School in Sioux City played catch in his place. Catching the balls thrown was Holy Cross 2nd grade teacher Matt Hahn. He reflected on what this means for those who will benefit from the money raised

“You know, it’s always good to give back. We always serve them, we try to treat them with respect. So being able to give back to them, I think that “Wanna Have a Catch” is an awesome idea. Being able to raise this much money for them to be able to go out and have an experience that they might not normally get is awesome,” said Matt Hahn, second-grade teacher at Holy Cross

When the campaign started, Negaard hoped to raise $100,000. With less than a month left in the campaign, he has raised more than $300,000.

