Students continue ‘Wanna Have a Catch’ campaign

Students at Holy Cross school play catch for the Wanna Have a Catch Campaign
Students at Holy Cross school play catch for the Wanna Have a Catch Campaign(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kevin Negaard set out earlier this year to play catch every day for a year as part of his “Wanna Have a Catch Campaign.”

Earlier this month, Negaard was able to give more by donating a kidney to someone in need. On Wednesday, students at Holy Cross, St. Michael’s School in Sioux City played catch in his place. Catching the balls thrown was Holy Cross 2nd grade teacher Matt Hahn. He reflected on what this means for those who will benefit from the money raised

“You know, it’s always good to give back. We always serve them, we try to treat them with respect. So being able to give back to them, I think that “Wanna Have a Catch” is an awesome idea. Being able to raise this much money for them to be able to go out and have an experience that they might not normally get is awesome,” said Matt Hahn, second-grade teacher at Holy Cross

When the campaign started, Negaard hoped to raise $100,000. With less than a month left in the campaign, he has raised more than $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Decker
Woman sentenced to life in prison for Lake Park, IA murder
Crime (GFX)
Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays

Latest News

‘Tripledemic’ increasing COVID-19, Flu, RSV cases in Siouxland
Sioux City man convicted of possessing meth near protected location
USD to offer in-state tuition rates to Illinois, Wisconsin
Winter weather still impacting Siouxland
Winter weather still impacting Siouxland