‘Tripledemic’ increasing COVID-19, Flu, RSV cases in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Chances are, you know someone under the weather right now. The so-called “tripledemic” is gaining ground in Siouxland.

Dr. Keith Vollstedt, the Chief Medical Officer for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, can attest to that.

“We are seeing an increase in influenza being diagnosed, we’re actually seeing an increase in COVID being diagnosed in our facility,” said Dr. Vollstedt.

Data shows nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID, over 1,200 cases of RSV and 9,400 cases of the flu in Iowa. In Nebraska, a slight decrease in COVID cases with over 2,700 last week, over 2,700 new flu cases and a decrease of 2.5% in RSV cases. In South Dakota, nearly 1,800 new flu cases were accounted for in the last data report.

You go to the doctor when you’re sick, but don’t be surprised to see an increase in wait times. With the increase in illness, the doctor, urgent care and emergency room are feeling the impact.

“So everybody is short, in terms of staffing, so people are trying to get into the physicians or the urgent care since the emergency room, there’s some wait time,” said Dr. Vollstedt. “Other resources, use your physician’s patient portal to maybe get a tele-visit to the office. Maybe after a brief conversation in this approach, you may be able to get a medication prescribed. Unfortunately, you may also have to wait in the emergency room or in a waiting room, particularly if you’re a walk-in.”

Dr. Vollstedt said the same COVID protocols can apply to other sicknesses: wearing a mask if you want to, washing your hands frequently and staying up to date on vaccines.

